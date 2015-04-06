MGCCC to play 2016 home games at MGM Park

Today Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College officials announced its baseball team will play 20 to 28 of its 2016 home games at MGM Park.Meanwhile, work is underway to build a new baseball complex at MGCCC's Perkinston Campus. MGCCC president said it's a great partnership between the Shuckers and the college.MGCCC baseball coach Rodney Batts said this will be a way to promote the college and its baseball program.

"The home games to be played at MGM will be a good opportunity for people on the coast to see our program closer to where they are rather than make the 30 minute trip to Perkinston," said Batts.

The announcement was made during a press conference at MGM Park. The team also announced the roster of its 27 baseball players via Twitter.



The Biloxi Shuckers open the season this Thursday at Pensacola. The team plays against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at 6:30 p.m.



