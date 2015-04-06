Sheriff: Convicted felon busted with drugs, gun in Lucedale

A search warrant served at a residence on London Street in Lucedale last Wednesday led to the seizure of drugs, cash and a gun, according to George County Sheriff Dean Howell.

Howell said agents with his department, the Lucedale Police Department, FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested Mark Antonio Miles, 28, as a result of the search.

Officials say they found 90 grams of methamphetamine, one and a half ounces of marijuana, $250 cash and a firearm while serving the warrant. Howell said Miles is currently on parole for previous drug convictions.

Miles is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at the George County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

Copyright WLOX 2015. All rights reserved.