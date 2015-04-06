Spring is the best season to buy or sell a home

Local real estate agents are encouraged by trends in South Mississippi. Interest rates remain low, and home prices are showing signs of improvement.

With warm weather and a spirit of renewal associated with spring, home buyers and sellers historically get in the mood to make a move. This robust period of activity is underway and will continue through summer.

"Once Easter is on us, we're at the peak of our season. It will stay that way until the week after Labor Day," said real estate broker Ray Gonzales.

According to the National Association of Realtors, spring is a good time to buy and sell.

On the Coast, activity picks up this time of year as people up north, digging out from a long winter, are looking for homes in a warmer climate, especially those who are at or near retirement.

"So many baby boomers from the Midwest and from the Northeast are tired of winter. They're ready to retire and head south where they don't need to worry about bringing their snow shovel," Gonzales said.

Gonzales says home prices are slowly and steadily increasing in South Mississippi. Mid-range priced homes are the fastest moving prospects.

"The hottest price range, right now, is between $100,000 and $160,000. The second hottest range is between $160,000 and $200,000," said Gonzales.

Gonzales has this advice for sellers who are hoping to make a quick sale.

"Quickly in our market is three months. The typical time is six months, three months if it's priced right. Then, it'll move," Gonzales said.

