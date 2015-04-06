Spring is the best season to buy or sell a home - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Spring is the best season to buy or sell a home

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Local real estate agents are encouraged by trends in South Mississippi. Interest rates remain low, and home prices are showing signs of improvement.

With warm weather and a spirit of renewal associated with spring, home buyers and sellers historically get in the mood to make a move. This robust period of activity is underway and will continue through summer.

"Once Easter is on us, we're at the peak of our season. It will stay that way until the week after Labor Day," said real estate broker Ray Gonzales.

According to the National Association of Realtors, spring is a good time to buy and sell.

On the Coast, activity picks up this time of year as people up north, digging out from a long winter, are looking for homes in a warmer climate, especially those who are at or near retirement.

"So many baby boomers from the Midwest and from the Northeast are tired of winter. They're ready to retire and head south where they don't need to worry about bringing their snow shovel," Gonzales said.

Gonzales says home prices are slowly and steadily increasing in South Mississippi. Mid-range priced homes are the fastest moving prospects.

"The hottest price range, right now, is between $100,000 and $160,000. The second hottest range is between $160,000 and $200,000," said Gonzales.

Gonzales has this advice for sellers who are hoping to make a quick sale.

"Quickly in our market is three months. The typical time is six months, three months if it's priced right. Then, it'll move," Gonzales said.

Copyright WLOX 2015. All rights reserved.


  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:30 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:30:26 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly