Dump truck flips causing traffic slow down in the Pass

If you are traveling in the area of Henderson Avenue and West Railroad Street in Pass Christian on Monday afternoon, expect slow going. A dump truck driver turned over at that intersection.

Authorities say the truck driver was coming from Gulf Coast Prestress when his tires left the edge of the road, shifting his load and causing the truck to flip. Officials said he was hauling rocks at the time of the accident. There were no injuries.

