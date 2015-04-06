Several Biloxi parks could soon see facelifts - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Several Biloxi parks could soon see facelifts

Pennzoil Park (Photo source: WLOX) Pennzoil Park (Photo source: WLOX)
Mark Barhanovich Memorial Park or Circle Park (Photo source: WLOX) Mark Barhanovich Memorial Park or Circle Park (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Parks and playgrounds can be found all throughout the City of Biloxi. However, maintenance has fallen behind on several of the parks. Now, acting mayor Kenny Glavan is hoping to start an initiative to turn that around.

Parks and playgrounds have become landmarks in some Biloxi neighborhoods. One of those is Mark Barhanovich Memorial Park or Circle Park.

"My kids used to play in that park," said longtime resident Margie Shoemaker.

Shoemaker and her husband, James, have been living just a few yards from Circle Park for 50 years. They remember a time when it was the highlight of the neighborhood. Now, it's easy to see that the park has seen better days.

"I wish it would come back to life, you know. It would really enlighten us," said Shoemaker.

That's something Glavan wants to see happen. He said the Parks and Recreation Department has gotten a little behind on its maintenance schedule.

"So, we had a brainstorming session, and we came up with the idea to create the Biloxi Brigade," said Glavan.

The brigade will be a group of almost 30 volunteers from Keesler Air Force Base, and their effort won't just be used on Circle Park. The city identified two additional parks that need work as well.

Pennzoil Park on Churchill Avenue and Tanglewood Park on Park Drive are the other two in need of some attention, and there could be even more in the near future.

Glavan is confident the initiative will pass without any issues.

"We need to maintain these parks that the image of Biloxi shows that we're the leader in parks and recreation," Glavan said.

According to Glavan, this work will be completed within the maintenance budget because of the help from the volunteers.

"This is a way for us to catch up a little bit," said Glavan.

If the initiative is approved by the city council, Glavan said work will begin in about a week.

Once the Biloxi Brigade finishes one park, it will move to the next on the list in need of maintenance.

Copyright WLOX 2015. All rights reserved.

    •   
