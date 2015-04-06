Bomb squad diffuses grenade found at Ocean Springs home

The Biloxi Bomb Squad was called to an Ocean Springs home to disarm a grenade. (Source: WLOX)

The Biloxi Bomb Squad has given the "all clear" at a house on Blue Heron Drive in Ocean Springs. Monday around noon, they were called out after someone notified Ocean Springs Police that a grenade was discovered in the home.

Investigators said the family was going through the belongings of a deceased family member when they found the grenade. They believe it was a World War II artifact.

Officials said it was a training hand grenade, and the fuse was expended.

