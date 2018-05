Turn a BLT into a tasty soup

In 2014, Mississippi's pork producers contributed a production value of $153 million dollars to our state's economy. Farm raised pork is ideal for the calorie conscious. Pork's high ratio of nutrients to calories is termed "high nutrient density". A three ounce serving of lean pork has only 165 calories. Besides being comparatively low in calories, three ounces of cooked lean pork contains only a moderate amount of cholesterol; just 67 mg. Enjoy this recipe for a delicious dinner. Check out our website at www.growingmississippi.org or follow us on Facebook by searching for Farm Families of Mississippi.BLT Soup8 slices bacon, crisply-cooked1 28-oz can crushed tomatoes1 14 1/2-oz can chicken broth1 15-oz can white beans, (cannellini or navy)1 1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar1 cup leaf lettuce, shredded1/4 cup fresh basil, thinly slicedCoarsely crumble bacon & set aside.In 2-quart saucepan, stir together tomatoes, broth, beans and seasoning. Bring to a simmer; stir in vinegar.In small bowl, toss together lettuce & basil.Ladle soup into large soup plates or bowls; garnish each serving with crumbled bacon and lettuce & basil.Recipe Source: PorkBeInspired.com Information prepared by Nancy Freeman, Consultant, msunancyf@bellsouth.net Information provided by Farm Families of Mississippi, www.growingmississippi.org

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.