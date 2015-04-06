BBQ smoker explosion shakes downtown Gulfport

If you heard (or felt) a loud boom in Downtown Gulfport Monday morning, don't worry, it wasn't a bomb and no one was hurt. It was actually the smoker at Murky Waters BBQ on 27th Avenue.

The restaurant's manager said the bang was caused by grease in smoke stack. He said there was no real damage, and it's business as usual at the restaurant.

