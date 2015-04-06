Shuckers inaugural roster includes three of Brewers' top 10 prospects

We've known for a while that the new Milwaukee Brewers Double-A affiliate would begin the season Thu., April 9, in Pensacola against the Blue Wahoos, but it's been unclear who would be on the 2015 roster.That was until today.The Biloxi Shuckers revealed via Twitter today that 27 players currently hold a place on the roster, but that number is expected to be cut to 25 by Thursday's opener. Nine of the players were full-time members of the Brewers' High-A affiliate Brevard County in 2014 and are on the verge of making the jump to the next level in Biloxi.

The list is also highlighted by a few of the top prospects in Milwaukee's system, including the Brewers' No. 1 and 2 rated prospects according to Baseball America -- outfielder Tyrone Taylor and shortstop Orlando Arcia. Right-handed pitcher Tyler Wagner is tabbed as the No. 9 prospect in the Brewers system.

When called upon, Nathan Orf is capable of playing all positions. In the Brevard County Manatees' final game of the 2014 season against the Dunedin Blue Jays, Orf played all nine positions, starting as a catcher and completing the contest as a pitcher. He induced a groundout by the only batter he faced in the ninth inning of Brevard County's 7-3 loss.



The entire Shuckers roster is displayed in a table below.

PITCHERS Last First Bats/Throws Drafted 2014 Club(s) P Barnes Jacob R/R 2011 -- MIL (14th) Huntsville/Brev. County P Chapman Jaye R/R 2005 -- ATL (16th) Bridgeport* P Hall Brooks R/R 2009 -- MIL (4th) Huntsville P Johnson Hobbs R/L 2013 -- MIL (14th) Brevard County P Lopez Jorge R/R 2011 -- MIL (2nd) Brevard County P Magnifco Damien R/R 2009 -- NYM (5th) Brevard County P Marzec Eric R/R 2010 -- MIL (30th) Nashville/Huntsville P Obispo Wirfin R/R n/a (free agent) Indianapolis/Gwinnett P Poppe Tanner R/R 2013 -- MIL (31st) Huntsville/Brev. County P Ross Austin L/R 2010 -- MIL (8th) Huntsville/Brev. County P Strong Michael L/L 2011 -- MIL (10th) Huntsville/Brev. County P Suter Brent L/L 2012 -- MIL (31st) Huntsville P Viramontes Martin R/R 2012 -- MIL (28th) Brevard County P Wagner Tyler R/R 2012 -- MIL (4th) Brevard County CATCHERS Last First Bats/Throws Drafted 2014 Club(s) C Berberet Parker R/R 2011 -- MIL (25th) Brevard County C LaTorre Tyler L/R n/a (free agent) Fresno/Richmond C Weisenburger Adam R/R 2011 -- MIL (34th) Nashville/Huntsville INFIELDERS Last First Bats/Throws Drafted 2014 Club(s) IF Arcia Orlando R/R n/a (free agent) Brevard County IF Green Taylor L/R 2011 -- MIL (25th) n/a IF Orf Nathan R/R n/a (free agent) Brevard County IF Ramirez Nick L/L 2011 -- MIL (4th) Huntsville IF Rivera Yadiel R/R 2010 -- MIL (9th) Huntsville/Brev. County IF Shaw Nick L/R 2010 -- MIL (25th) Huntsville OUTFIELDERS Last First Bats/Throws Drafted 2014 Club(s) OF Fellhauer Josh L/L 2009 -- CIN (7th) Louisville/H'ville/Brev. Co. OF Reed Michael R/R 2011 -- MIL (5th) Brevard County OF Taylor Tyrone R/R 2012 -- MIL (2nd) Huntsville/Brev. County OF Wren Kyle L/L 2013 -- ATL (8th) Mississippi/Lynchburg

