Shuckers inaugural roster includes three of Brewers' top 10 prospects

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - We've known for a while that the new Milwaukee Brewers Double-A affiliate would begin the season Thu., April 9, in Pensacola against the Blue Wahoos, but it's been unclear who would be on the 2015 roster.

That was until today.

The Biloxi Shuckers revealed via Twitter today that 27 players currently hold a place on the roster, but that number is expected to be cut to 25 by Thursday's opener. Nine of the players were full-time members of the Brewers' High-A affiliate Brevard County in 2014 and are on the verge of making the jump to the next level in Biloxi. 

The list is also highlighted by a few of the top prospects in Milwaukee's system, including the Brewers' No. 1 and 2 rated prospects according to Baseball America -- outfielder Tyrone Taylor and shortstop Orlando Arcia. Right-handed pitcher Tyler Wagner is tabbed as the No. 9 prospect in the Brewers system.

When called upon, Nathan Orf is capable of playing all positions. In the Brevard County Manatees' final game of the 2014 season against the Dunedin Blue Jays, Orf played all nine positions, starting as a catcher and completing the contest as a pitcher. He induced a groundout by the only batter he faced in the ninth inning of Brevard County's 7-3 loss.

The entire Shuckers roster is displayed in a table below. 

PITCHERSLastFirstBats/ThrowsDrafted2014 Club(s)
PBarnesJacobR/R2011 -- MIL (14th)Huntsville/Brev. County
PChapmanJayeR/R2005 -- ATL (16th)Bridgeport*
PHallBrooksR/R2009 -- MIL (4th)Huntsville
PJohnsonHobbsR/L2013 -- MIL (14th)Brevard County
PLopezJorgeR/R2011 -- MIL (2nd)Brevard County
PMagnifcoDamienR/R2009 -- NYM (5th)Brevard County
PMarzecEricR/R2010 -- MIL (30th)Nashville/Huntsville
PObispoWirfinR/Rn/a (free agent)Indianapolis/Gwinnett
PPoppeTannerR/R2013 -- MIL (31st)Huntsville/Brev. County
PRossAustinL/R2010 -- MIL (8th)Huntsville/Brev. County
PStrongMichaelL/L2011 -- MIL (10th) Huntsville/Brev. County
PSuterBrentL/L2012 -- MIL (31st)Huntsville
PViramontesMartinR/R2012 -- MIL (28th)Brevard County
PWagnerTylerR/R2012 -- MIL (4th)Brevard County
CATCHERSLastFirstBats/ThrowsDrafted2014 Club(s)
CBerberetParkerR/R2011 -- MIL (25th)Brevard County
CLaTorreTylerL/Rn/a (free agent)Fresno/Richmond
CWeisenburgerAdamR/R2011 -- MIL (34th)Nashville/Huntsville
INFIELDERSLastFirstBats/ThrowsDrafted2014 Club(s)
IFArciaOrlandoR/Rn/a (free agent)Brevard County
IFGreenTaylorL/R2011 -- MIL (25th)n/a
IFOrfNathanR/Rn/a (free agent)Brevard County
IFRamirezNickL/L2011 -- MIL (4th)Huntsville
IFRiveraYadielR/R2010 -- MIL (9th)Huntsville/Brev. County
IFShawNickL/R2010 -- MIL (25th)Huntsville
OUTFIELDERSLastFirstBats/ThrowsDrafted2014 Club(s)
OFFellhauerJoshL/L2009 -- CIN (7th)Louisville/H'ville/Brev. Co.
OFReedMichaelR/R2011 -- MIL (5th)Brevard County
OFTaylorTyroneR/R2012 -- MIL (2nd)Huntsville/Brev. County
OFWrenKyleL/L2013 -- ATL (8th)Mississippi/Lynchburg

