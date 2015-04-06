Jackson County supervisor pushes for open meetings bill

A Jackson County Supervisor is hoping Governor Phil Bryant signs the open meetings bill very soon.

Supervisor John McKay told WLOX News he's eager to see the bill, which demands more transparency in Mississippi's public hospitals, become a law. He believes it will help prevent the problems that many Singing River Health System retirees and employees are facing, regarding their underfunded pension plan.

Singing River Health System stopped contributing its portion to the retirement fund after 2009, and never communicated it to the employees until late last year.

"Anyone can come in and ask a question or whatever, if they have public comment part and they are free to do so," McKay said. "Another key thing is it allows the board of supervisors to remove a trustee for just cause with a unanimous vote. Those are things that really improve the bill and it will suit everybody and the key thing is it affects all public hospitals."

McKay said he also likes that the bill requires employees and retirees who are part of the pension plan to be notified about changes in the future.

