Fatal crash victim identified as Ocean Springs man - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Fatal crash victim identified as Ocean Springs man

Daniel Tewksbury, 38, of Ocean Springs died in a Sunday morning accident on Gautier-Vancleave Road. (Photo source: Facebook) Daniel Tewksbury, 38, of Ocean Springs died in a Sunday morning accident on Gautier-Vancleave Road. (Photo source: Facebook)
What caused the deadly wreck is unknown, but the traffic division is working with folks who were in the area that can hopefully provide some insight into what happened. (Photo source: WLOX) What caused the deadly wreck is unknown, but the traffic division is working with folks who were in the area that can hopefully provide some insight into what happened. (Photo source: WLOX)
GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - We now know the identity of a man killed Sunday morning on Gautier-Vancleave Road. Daniel Tewksbury, 38, of Ocean Springs died around 9:20am, near the Indian Point RV Resort. But the cause of the fatal accident is still a mystery. 

"It is terrible to have to notify a family on Easter that they have lost a loved one," Gautier Police officer Jerry Cooksey said.

Police and fire crews swarmed Gautier-Vancleave Road Sunday after getting a 911 call about a bad car crash.

"Officers showed up and found a deceased male in the vehicle," Cooksey said.

Tewksbury's pickup truck ended up twisted and mangled in a watery ditch. What caused the deadly wreck is unknown, but the traffic division is working with folks who were in the area that can hopefully provide some insight into what happened.

"At this time we think it is strictly a single car accident, but we are not ruling anything out right now. We are early in the investigation. Once our traffic officers talk to some of the witnesses, they will get a better picture of what happened," Cooksey said

Police had also begun reconstructing the scene for clues. Cooksey said the process could take several days.

"In relation to speed, exactly what the vehicle hit, all the variables that went into this accident and the death of the individual that was driving."

Deputy Coroner Jason Moody said an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

