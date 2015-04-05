Biloxi man accused of possessing gun stolen in 2012

A Biloxi man is behind bars, charged with possessing a firearm that was reported stolen out of Gulfport in 2012.

Biloxi police Lt. Chris De Back said it all started when officers pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of Popps Ferry Road and Greystone Drive early Sunday morning.

De Back said Brandon Lee Griffith, 21, bailed out of the vehicle and ran, leaving four other passengers in the vehicle. Griffith was caught and arrested after a brief chase.

De Back said officers found a stolen firearm in the vehicle. That's when police took Griffith and the other four occupants to the police station for questioning.

After conducting the interviews, detectives were able to determine Griffith had hidden the stolen gun in the vehicle before running, according to De Back.

Griffith is charged with possession of a stolen firearm and misdemeanor narcotic possession. The other four people in the vehicle were charged with misdemeanor possession of alcohol under 21.

Griffith is being held at the Harrison County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

