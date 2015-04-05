Pass Christian residents still in shock after Friday's murder

As the investigation into a fatal shooting in Pass Christian continues, residents around the crime scene are still in shock.As we first reported, 21 year old Bruce Robinson Junior, of Hattiesburg, was found dead in a yard on West Railroad Street Friday evening. He had been shot multiple times.One group of teens hangs out at a house on Railroad Street. It's just steps away from where the crime scene tape still hangs. The quiet road was buzzing with activity Friday evening."Just crazy, you know? Unexpected," said Lionel Fields. He and his friends frequently hang out at the house on West Railroad Street, just north of the tracks. When the shots rang out, the group of teens never expected what they would find."I just thought it was a regular day. I didn't even think to go outside and we just kept doing what we were doing," said Fields. They stayed inside the house until they started hearing commotion just outside their front door.Their curiosity go the best of them and the teens headed down the street to see what was going on. "All I heard was people screaming saying call the police, he's gone," said Mikey Porter.That's when they saw the body of 21 year old Bruce Robinson Junior of Hattiesburg. The whole scene was a little too much for Porter. "I couldn't sit there and watch it. I had to go," he said.At 18, Porter's only a few years younger than the victim, and what he saw is something that he'll never forget. "It's sad man, it's sad. I just know we've got to be careful. They're not playing games," said Porter.Deshaun Swanier agrees. He said he and his friends watch out for each other. They've been friends for life and don't want to see anyone else get hurt. "He was only 21. He couldn't even make it to 25. It's just messed up," said Swanier.The investigation is still ongoing at this time and police have not released any information on potential suspects.