1 man killed in fatal accident on Gautier/Vancleave Road

A fatal, single car crash is causing major traffic delays on Gautier/Vancleave Road, near the Indian Point RV Resort in Jackson County. That's according to Gautier police Capt. Jerry Cooksey.

Cooksey said one man was killed in the wreck.

The road is down to one lane, northbound and southbound, while police recreate the accident and clear the scene.

WLOX reporter Patrice Clark is on the scene and we will keep you updated as new information becomes available.