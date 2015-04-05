Coast Cruizers host non-denominational sunrise service in Biloxi

This morning, the Coast Cruizers got up bright and early to ride their old-school wheels over to the Biloxi Lighthouse to watch the sun rise. (Photo source: WLOX)

It's Easter Sunday, and all across the globe, sunrise services took place early this morning. One of those many services was right here in Biloxi.

You may remember the Coast Cruizers, who held a spring car show Saturday afternoon in Gulfport. This morning, they got up bright and early to ride their old-school wheels over to the Biloxi Lighthouse to watch the sun rise.

After watching the beautiful sunrise over the Gulf Coast, those in attendance gathered for an intimate devotional service.

“One of the things that we wanted to do is try to get people who don't normally come to church and get them into a situation like this where they can experience Jesus in a new way,” said Associate Pastor at Crossroads Church of The Nazarene, the Rev. Marshall Trisler. “I just want to see them connect with Jesus. I really do. I think if you can get in touch with Him, that can change your life, and if you can do that, everything changes. If we can find any way to do that, that's what it's all about.”

The Biloxi sunrise service was non-denominational.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.