First Baptist Church of Biloxi welcomes new Senior Pastor - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

First Baptist Church of Biloxi welcomes new Senior Pastor

The Rev. Smokey Gibson. (Photo source: WLOX) The Rev. Smokey Gibson. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Many South Mississippians are gathered for Easter Sunday services at their churches this morning. Many more were up at the crack of dawn to celebrate Easter with sunrise services.

WLOX reporter Patrice Clark was at the sunrise service at First Baptist Church of Biloxi where it was a new beginning for one church member.

The church welcomed the Rev. Smokey Gibson as its new Senior Pastor this Easter morning.

This is a homecoming for Gibson, his family and the congregation of First Baptist Biloxi. Gibson served as Minister to Students at the church from 2004 to 2008. He most recently served as Minister to Students at Hunter Street Baptist Church in Hoover, AL, since 2008.

Gibson was licensed to preach the gospel in 1997 at Russell Baptist Church in Meridian, and he was ordained as a minister in 2001 at that same church.

Gibson holds a Master of Arts in Christian Education from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Education from Leavell College in New Orleans. He also holds an MBA from the University of New Orleans and is a Certified Public Accountant.

His first ministry assignment was at Russell Baptist Church in Meridian.

Gibson and his wife, Jennifer, have been married for 15 years, and they are the proud parents of two beautiful girls, Emma, 11, and Isabella, 4.

Gibson preached his first sermon as senior pastor Sunday morning at 9 a.m.

For more information about First Baptist Church of Biloxi, please call the church at 228-396-8500.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

