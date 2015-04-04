Free Jazz concert draws big crowds

It was a beautiful Saturday on the coast. Perfect to get outside and catch a little live Jazz music.That's what hundreds of people did at the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf park campus, in Long Beach, for the 7th annual Jazz and Blues Music Festival.Under the shade of the trees, festival goers set up their lawn chairs, kicked back, and enjoyed the sweet, soothing sounds of jazz.“I love the blues, don't get to hear it enough here on the coast, so here we are,” said Jan Hale.The festival welcomed hundreds of people to the front lawn of the USM Gulf Park Campus, and several festival goers say they look forward to the concert every year.“I'm here at the festival today, because I love them. I love the jazz and the old music. I go to the one in Pass Christian every year, and the weather couldn't be any better,” said Susan Allen.Organizers agree, and are happy the rain held off for the seventh year of the free spring event.“This is something that involves children, adults. People of all ages can come and enjoy this. It makes for a great Easter weekend, because we have the Easter egg hunt that we kick this thing off with for the small children. So, it really offers a great venue for a good family fun activity,” said Steve Miller who is the Vice President of USM Gulf Park.The festival featured groups and solo artists who performed on both the main and side stages for an assorted crowd of music lovers.“The diversity is just wonderful, because you see all kind of people out here,” said Allen.In addition to the jazz and blues tunes, there was a variety of food, and array of vendors, offering a little bit of everything for the crowd to enjoy.“I think it's fabulous. It's a perfect venue. It's gorgeous here, couldn't have had better weather. I think it's great, everybody can come, you know it's open to everybody,” said Jan Hale.