Teen girls found safe after jumping from boat

Four teen girls have been found safe on Deer Island.

This comes after a multi-agency search was launched to find the girls in Ocean Springs.

Ocean Springs Police Captain Derek Hoppner tells WLOX that police personnel, along with crews from the Department of Marine Resources and the Coast Guard started a search for the girls near the Ocean Springs Yacht Club.

Hoppner says a call was received that the girls jumped from a boat about 200 yards away from the yacht club. According to reports, the girls jumped in around 5:30 PM Saturday. Authorities say the girls were wearing life vests when they left the boat.

Sergeant Jackie Rhodes with the Biloxi Police Department says the girls approached a man on Deer Island shortly before 9:00 PM and asked him to call authorities. Biloxi officers picked the girls up, and brought them back to shore where they were checked out by AMR. Authorities say they appeared to be in good condition.

