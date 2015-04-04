Sheriff: Argument leads to shooting in George Co.

George County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in the Benndale community.

According to the investigating officer, Sgt. Larry Havard, it appears 24-year-old Phillip Bergerson and 32-year-old David White were arguing at White's home on Dogwood Drive. Officials say at some point, Bergerson left and returned a short time later to shoot White. That was around 5 p.m. Saturday.

White was hit in the arm and taken to USA Medical Center for treatment. He is expected to survive.



Authorities say Bergerson turned himself into authorities. He was booked into the George County Regional Jail, charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.



