Master Grillers compete in Gulfport for barbecue challenge

Hundreds of people flocked to the Island View Casino Resort in Gulfport to do more than just play the Slots.The 2nd annual “Que at the View” BBQ Fest, in conjunction with a Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned competition, was held today.Dozens of barbecue enthusiasts' skills were put to the test Saturday as they prepared their best mouth-watering barbecue ribs, brisket and chicken."Today we have gotten together our second annual Kansas City Barbecue. We are doing an international competition, and we have 11 states plus one from overseas from the United Kingdom," Ed Layton, vice president of food, beverage and hotel operations said.Husband wife team, Lindsey and Scott Lane, said they didn't mind traveling more than 4500 miles from the U.K. for the competition."Our story is we are trying to compete in every state in the U.S., so this takes us to nine," said Scott Lane.They admit it's not easy winning a grill-off with so many talented teams, but they are determined to give it their best shot."We just love barbecue. We cook home and we compete home and we come over here to try and learn a bit more and try and improve."Closer to home was Jeff Petkevicius, from Louisiana. He has competed more than 100 times across the country and believes he has some of the tastiest sweet and savory meat."My team name is Give it to God. I am really competitive and I love the sport, I love the people, I love being around it," said Petkevicius.Kenny Nadeau from Uncle Kenny's Barbeque team also has a competitive itch."I think as competitors we look for that wow factor," Nadeau said.Nadeau's wow factor, the special sauce."A lot of guys are using the same rub, so why re-invent the wheel, but it goes in to a lot of finishing touches and I feel like with our sauce and the finishing touches, it kind of sets us apart."A portion of the proceeds from today's event goes Operation BBQ, which is a volunteer response organization that provides warm meals to communities after disasters.