Black Beach Weekend organizer ready for spring breakers to hit t - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Black Beach Weekend organizer ready for spring breakers to hit the coast

(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - We're now less than one week away from spring breakers crowding the Gulf Coast. 

The event called Black Beach Weekend 2015 starts this coming Friday.

"You know it's a lot of work but to actually come out and see people enjoy the weekend. A lot of time I don't get to come out and enjoy it, last year I didn't and I don't think I will this year, but I just enjoy seeing everyone have a good time," event organizer Maurice Bryant said.

Bryant has been one of the organizers of Black Beach Weekend for two years now, and while the name of the spring break weekend has stirred up talk of racial segregation, he says the events are for everyone.

"I don't know why there's a confusion on it, but we don't discriminate. It's open to everyone and it's just a week that I feel like we can come out and have a good time together and just enjoy ourselves," Bryant said.

You may remember Highway 90 packed with cars and people last year, but Bryant says it wasn't nearly as crowded as years past. He says to ensure an even bigger crowd this year, his team did a lot more promotional work to bring out more people. He says that meant a lot of foot work.

"During the fall semesters, we normally hit up the college campuses and just start getting the word out," he said.

Besides using social media as a tool to reach young students, they hit the road to hand out flyers at college campuses in Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee and even the pan handle of Florida. With big name performers expected to take the stage at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Bryant knows this year will be a win.

"You know, it's going to be a nice tourist impact, the hotel rooms are booked, the people are coming. So we just want everyone to be safe and we just want everyone to have a good time," said Bryant.

Here's the Biloxi Black Beach Week Schedule:

April 10, 2015
9PM Club Level, 820 Howard Ave, Biloxi, MS
The Official Black Beach Kickoff Party & Twerk Fest 2015
Featuring Mizz Twerksum (Twerk Team) & Fly Boy Keno w/ Team Keno

April 11 - 12, 2015
Mississippi Coliseum, 2350 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS
10am Gates Open
11am Spring Fest Day Party
3pm Car & Bike Show
4pm Beach Towel Throw Down, Mechanical Bull Riding & Spring Break Splash Tank
5pm CBS Dance Team, New Orleans Shake Team, Tom G., Monsta Wit Da Fade, & more
6pm Ms. Black Beach Contest
8pm Gulfcoast Spring Fest featuring August Alsina, Jeezy, Kevin Gates, Yo Gotti & more
8pm - until Official After Party 
Level Nightclub, 820 Howard Avenue Biloxi, MS

