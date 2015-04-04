Island View Casino Resort to host second annual 'Que at the View - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Island View Casino Resort in Gulfport is hosting its Second Annual 'Que at the View, today from noon to 5p.m. 

The outdoor event will feature a festival of food, drinks, and live entertainment. 45 teams will present what they consider to be their best smoked pork dish, competing for the state KCBS title and more than $15,000 in cash and prizes. 

For only $10 per person, guests can sample all the entries and cast a vote for the 'Que at the View People's Choice Award. The winner of the award will receive $1,000.

Entertainment will feature free live music by “The Lisa Lee Albritton” from noon to 2:30 p.m. and “STARZ” from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

The event will conclude on April 4 with the After 'Que Party, featuring “Da Throwback Band,” performing hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s in the resort's View Showroom. Tickets can be purchased through TicketMaster.com or at the door. 

Limited seating is available and guests must be 21 or older.

For more information on the Second Annual 'Que at the View, call 877-774-8439 or go to IslandViewCasino.com or Facebook.com/QueAtTheView.

