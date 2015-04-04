Pass Christian police launch murder investigation

The Pass Christian Police Department started a murder investigation Friday night.Police released few details about the homicide, but they say a man was shot to death. The victim was 21-year-old Bruce Robinson, Junior of Hattiesburg. His body was found in the Yard of a home at the 300 block of West Railroad Street. Family and friends of Robinson are calling the death a senseless act of violence.Authorities say they received a call of a shooting shortly before 5:30 Friday evening.According to Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove, Units from Pass Christian, Long Beach and the Sheriff's Department responded to the scene.The law enforcers were only beginning their investigation and couldn't say anything about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.Gulfport Police have sent their crime scene unit to help with this investigation. They immediately began processing the scene and searching for evidence.As word spread about the shooting family, friends and neighbors began to gather at the scene."It's not right it's really not right it's an in-justice," said Clarence Nichols, the victim's cousin."I feel that it's a tragedy and we need to come together cause this shouldn't be happening in this community, it's not right," explained Nichols.According to Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove, the victim died from several gunshot wounds. Police still haven't released any information about a potential suspect.