Pass Christian police launch murder investigation - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pass Christian police launch murder investigation

Pass Christian shooting (Photo source: WLOX) Pass Christian shooting (Photo source: WLOX)
Pass Christian shooting (Photo source: WLOX) Pass Christian shooting (Photo source: WLOX)
The Pass Christian Police Department started a murder investigation Friday night. 

Police released few details about the homicide, but they say a man was shot to death. The victim was 21-year-old Bruce Robinson, Junior of Hattiesburg. His body was found in the Yard of a home at the 300 block of West Railroad Street. Family and friends of Robinson are calling the death a senseless act of violence. 

Authorities say they received a call of a shooting shortly before 5:30 Friday evening.

According to Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove, Units from Pass Christian, Long Beach and the Sheriff's Department responded to the scene.

The law enforcers were only beginning their investigation and couldn't say anything about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 

Gulfport Police have sent their crime scene unit to help with this investigation. They immediately began processing the scene and searching for evidence. 

As word spread about the shooting family, friends and neighbors began to gather at the scene.

"It's not right it's really not right it's an in-justice," said Clarence Nichols, the victim's cousin.

"I feel that it's a tragedy and we need to come together cause this shouldn't be happening in this community, it's not right," explained Nichols.

According to Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove, the victim died from several gunshot wounds. Police still haven't released any information about a potential suspect.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:22:19 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly