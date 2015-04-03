Catholics celebrate Good Friday

Friday marks Good Friday, a significant day for Christians all over the world. It's the day Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus.A Catholic priest said according to scripture Jesus died at 3 o'clock in the afternoon. That's the time a Good Friday service was held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Biloxi.That was the case at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church where there were few empty spots left on the pews."Good Friday commemorates the great sacrifice Christ made that we regard as Catholics as the final and ultimate sacrifice in the Jewish tradition they offered blood sacrifice, but Christ offered himself," said Father Henry McInerney.To observe the absence of Christ, the church had no flowers and few decorations."Traditionally on Good Friday all statues are covered to commemorate the absence of Christ and not to get distracted by the images," said McInerney.And the color purple represents Lent, the 40 days of fasting before Easter. After scripture readings, parishioners took part in an interactive reading of the Passion according to John's Gospel."The Passion is the story of Jesus' betrayal, his agony, his crucifixion and his death on the cross," said said McInerney.Every worshipper finds special meaning in the service."Afterwards I was like I can't believe this. This actually happened to him? I thought it was less painful not as excruciating as it was," said Valerie Wagner.Once the Passion concluded, the veneration of the cross followed where the congregation kissed a cross to honor Christ's sacrifice. On Saturday, Church leaders at Our lady of Fatima said 12 adults will be baptized during the Vigil of Easter. On Sunday, Catholics will celebrate the resurrection of Christ.