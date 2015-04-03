Expansion project underway at Half Shell in downtown Gulfport

A major expansion and improvement project is underway at Half Shell Oyster House in downtown Gulfport. The signature seafood restaurant is expanding into the former bar and night club space next door.

Half Shell will add about 80 more tables inside The Quarter. That 3,000 square foot space will also accommodate a large, new oyster bar and allow the restaurant to expand its kitchen. A hallway will connect the two spaces.

Owner Bob Taylor said this is a welcomed opportunity.

"This is our flagship restaurant. This is where it all started from, and we're excited to take it and expand it and make it a trademark for downtown," said Taylor. "We have been looking for a way to expand the Half Shell in Gulfport for a long time, and finally, the opportunity came."

Half Shell now has six restaurants throughout the region, and two more will open soon in the Jackson area.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.