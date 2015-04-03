Lighthouse park to open in June - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Lighthouse park to open in June

Lighthouse Park in Biloxi is getting its final touches. (Photo Source: WLOX) Lighthouse Park in Biloxi is getting its final touches. (Photo Source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Lighthouse Park in Biloxi is getting its final touches. The park is expected to be completed by June 1, 2015. The 5.5 acres includes an elevated boardwalk, a children's play area, an outdoor pavilion and an array of natural plants.

Biloxi spokesman Vincent Creel says the park can be enjoyed by visitors, residents and can be a place where teachers can take students to learn. Plus, he says there is an added benefit for tourists.

"It gives us some extra parking for the visitor's center," said Creel. "The visitor's center has been so popular, 149,000 people last year, and parking has been an issue."

The more than $5 million project is being paid for with grants.


Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

