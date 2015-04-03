Two airlifted after serious accident in Stone County

A serious accident on Highway 26 in Stone County has hospitalized at least two people, according to Wiggins Fire Chief Jody Hatten.

Hatten said two males and a female, all in their 20s, were injured when their car left the roadway Friday evening.

Officials tell us the female and one of the males are in critical condition and had to be airlifted to Forrest General Hospital. The other male was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Other details are limited at this time, and officials say the cause of the accident is under investigation.

