Shuckers fans getting excited for the team's opening game

Excitement is in the air across South Mississippi as we are less than a week away from the Biloxi Shuckers' first game. Thursday, the team will take on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at 6:30 p.m., and we now know the first home game could be played in MGM Park as early as as June 6.

The sooner it gets to game time, the more activity there's been at the Shuckers Team Store.

"I'm waiting on more and more boxes to come in today. Every day, we get more boxes," Shuckers Retail Manager Babs Rogers said.

Rogers says fans have been flooding the store to buy the merchandise.

"We go out in the community, and we see our Shuckers gear everywhere, and that's so exciting to me. Exciting because where we came from, nobody wanted to wear that, but here everybody is so passionate about our team," Rogers said.

"I was sitting at dinner last night, and there was a whole family with caps on. It's kind of cool. It's the buzz of the city. It's a good thing," said Shuckers Clubhouse Manager Matt Tramp.

It's not just the merchandise the fans are ecstatic about. It's the team.

With the season opener just days away, many South Mississippians are hitting the road to support the Shuckers.

"We are just excited about it," Shuckers fan Peewee Cole said. "We're buying shirts for my grandchildren, my niece and my daughter and her husband. We are all going to the game, the first Bay Bears game over in Mobile."

"Everybody is coming in asking questions about it, going on our Facebook page, tweeting at us. Even Instagram. It's amazing the fan base we are getting," Shuckers Director of Community Relations Christina Coca said.

Those who work with the team said the guys are thrilled to have so much support, and they can't wait to get to Biloxi.

"They are like so stoked, because they never had that. They always ask me, 'How's the stadium looking? What is the food like? Are there pretty girls? Where are we going to live,'" Rogers said.

As progress continues taking shape on the stadium, there's hope the team could be playing here even before the scheduled June 6, game.

"Yates has been doing a fabulous job thus far. They are pulling the schedule way back, so I have really got to give kudos to them for doing what they are doing," Team Co-Owner Tim Bennett said. "I'd like to get in as soon as we possibly can, but I think June 6, is a safe date."

Monday, at 3:30 p.m., the Biloxi Shuckers team has an announcement about future plans at MGM Park. WLOX News will be there for that announcement and will let you know what it is on air and on WLOX.com.

