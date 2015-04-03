Update: Pass Christian police investigating fatal shooting

Pass Christian police are investigating a Friday evening fatal shooting on West Railroad Street near Henderson Avenue. That's according to Pass Christian Police Chief John Dubuisson.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove has identified the victim as 21-year-old Bruce Robinson, Jr. of Hattiesburg. Police were called out to the shooting at 314 West Railroad Street at 5:25 pm. Robinson's body was found in the yard. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police could be seen sweeping the area for evidence Friday evening. Authorities have not released any information about possible suspects.

The coroner says an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

