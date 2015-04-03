Accused pill mill doc could face new charges

The Atlanta doctor accused of writing illegal prescriptions to South Mississippians could be slapped with more charges. According to court documents, the government plans to present 25 new counts against Dr. Sanjay Sinha to a grand jury next week.

Currently, Sinha faces 17 charges for allegedly selling oxycodone, hydrocodone and clonazepam prescriptions to patients he and others solicited at casinos.

Sinha's attorney claimed in court documents that the new charges came about last month after Sinha didn't accept a plea deal presented by the government and asked the court for more time to prepare for trial.

Without the new charges, the witness list for the prosecutors, according to court documents, was expected to include around 200 people, which are subjects of the counts Sinha is charged with.

The US Attorney's Office responded to the request for more time saying Sinha has made it tough on them to gather information for the case.

"The unorthodox manner of 'practice,' combined with some obfuscation by Dr. Sinha, has left the government dependent on the defendant to produce medical files," Assistant US Attorney John Meynardie wrote. "We have serious questions about some of these files and the method by which they have dribbled into existence raises additional issues."

Sinha's attorney G. Morgan Holder responded, "The sheer size and complexity of the case, combined with the Government's last minute efforts to seek a Third Superseding Indictment containing twenty-five (25) new substantive counts and nine (9) new subjects (including one from another state), will result in a miscarriage of justice and deny undersigned counsel reasonable time necessary for effective preparation if Dr. Sinha's Motion is not granted."

Sinha was arrested in March 2014. In December, Sinha fired his three attorneys on the day of trial in order to get more time to prepare. Since then, there have been several continuances.

Sinha is currently set to stand trial April 20, 2015, but that could change. There is a hearing for the motion to continue the trial set for next Friday.

Two other men have already pleaded guilty for their roles in the illegal pill ring.

