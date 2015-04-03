Family, friends of Steve Cobb grieve in Wiggins

The visitation for Steve Cobb and his family began Friday afternoon at the First Baptist Church in Wiggins. Cobb, and Brandon Ricks died Monday when the helicopter they were riding in crashed. Those two and another man on board were all while working a prescribed burn.

So many people knew Steve Cobb or knew of him in this small town of about 4,500. He grew up in Wiggins. Went to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College at Perk. Then, went to Mississippi State University and majored in economics.

He loved the outdoors. He raised cattle on the side and grew a vegetable garden. He loved to hunt, fish and hike.

All that led to the only career he ever had with the U.S. Forest Service. He started there in 1983.

His father in law, Leland Redmond, said earlier this week that he was a devoted Christian and family man. He was a deacon and a Sunday School teacher at First Baptist.

Steve Cobb leaves behind a wife, Cindy, a son, Adam, a daughter, Jenna Parsons, and three grandchildren.

The visitation continues until 8 p.m. and a memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist.

