St. Jude Dream Home offering extended open house hours

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - We're just days away from this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, and now officials have announced extended hours for people to tour the home.

Beginning Monday, April 6, through Saturday, April 11, the home will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. The home, located in the Malpass West subdivision of Biloxi, will be given away on Sunday, April 12, at 3 p.m.

According to St. Jude officials, less than 2,500 tickets remain for a chance to win the home with an estimated value of $450,000. Other prizes include free gas for a year valued at $1,200. You could also win a $5,000 shopping spree at Ashley Furniture Home Store.

Tickets are $100 each, and can be purchased by calling 1-800-206-2263.

For more information on the home and the contest, you can go to www.dreamhome.org.

