Lil Wayne & Friends "Sorry For The Wait 2" Release Party

Multi platinum rapper and entertainer Lil Wayne is heading to South Mississippi this weekend.

Young Money presents Lil Wayne & Friends LIVE, Sorry For The Wait 2 Release Party is at Kress Live, Saturday, April 4 at 8:00pm.

Along with being the flagship artist of Cash Money Records, Lil Wayne is also the chief executive officer of his own imprint, Young Money Entertainment, which he founded in 2005.

Find more information on tickets at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/sorry-4-the-wait-2-lil-wayne-friends-livebigkrithotboyturkand-more-tickets-15905585033

