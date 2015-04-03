Spend Saturday enjoying the Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival

This 2015 Southern Miss Jazz & Blues Festival Art Print by Elizabeth Huffmaster will be available for purchase at the festival. (Photo source: USM)

Spend your Saturday out in the South Mississippi sun at the Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival this Saturday, April 4. It's happening at the Gulf Park Campus at 730 East Beach Blvd in Long Beach.

The event is free and open to the public. It will take place from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on the front lawn of the campus.

Fusion Factor 4 will open the show on the main stage and Homemade Jamz Blues Band will close with numerous acts in between.

In addition to local restaurants and food vendors offering a variety of cuisine, the festival will also feature arts and crafts vendors set up throughout.

An Easter egg hunt, for children ages 12 and under, will begin at 11 a.m. near the festival grounds.

