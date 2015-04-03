MGCCC Foundation roasting the governor for a good cause - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MGCCC Foundation roasting the governor for a good cause

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
Gov. Phil Bryant Gov. Phil Bryant
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - How thick is Gov. Phil Bryant's skin? That question will be answered next week at Beau Rivage Casino Resort when the governor is roasted by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Foundation as part of the group's 2015 Scholarship Gala.

The event, which also includes a dinner and silent auction, raises funds for MGCCC student scholarships. Last year, the foundation awarded more than $400,000 to more than 700 MGCCC students.

The gala begins at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, April 8.

