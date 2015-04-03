Shuckers expected to play ball in Biloxi by June 6th

If construction of MGM Park stays on schedule, team owners expect the Shuckers to play ball at the stadium by June 6.



On Friday, Shuckers co-owner Tim Bennett told WLOX News he feels strongly that the stadium will be ready by that date.



"It's a safe date," said Bennett. "We hope to be playing there sooner."



The team's first game is set for April 9 in Pensacola. From that date until June 6th, according to the team's website the Shuckers will miss 25 home games. That would total to a penalty of $250,000 for Biloxi.



The city signed a new deal with the team and the construction company this week that would waive any penalty fees if the team didn't meet a June 1 deadline to have major components of the stadium completed. Major components include an audio and video system, a better entrance and signage improvements.



A July 1 deadline was set for minor components of the stadium to be completed.



Team leaders will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to announce future plans at MGM Park.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.