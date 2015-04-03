Sheriff: Wanted man assaulted George Co. Sheriff's deputy - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Sheriff: Wanted man assaulted George Co. Sheriff's deputy

Todd Jarren Adams (Photo source: George County Sheriff's Department ) Todd Jarren Adams (Photo source: George County Sheriff's Department )
GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A man with a history of assault and fleeing from law enforcement is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a George County Sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop Thursday. That's according to George County Sheriff Dean Howell.

Howell said it all started when a deputy made a routine traffic stop on Highway 98 eastbound around 2 p.m.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle, Todd Jarren Adams, 28, informed the deputy that he had a suspended license.

Howell said Adams, of Lumberton, also had a felony warrant out of Lamar County and was considered to be armed and dangerous.

While the deputy was attempting to handcuff Adams, Howell said he elbowed the deputy in the face and ran off into the woods.

Howell said backup was called, and law enforcement corralled Adams in a wooded area within an hour. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Howell said Adams is charged with driving with a suspended license, assault on a law enforcement officer and the existing warrant from Lamar County.

Adams is being held at the George County Regional Jail pending his initial court appearance.

