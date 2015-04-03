Page 13: Quilts with a twist

The two design and make quilts at their shop, Peace by Piece Quilts, on Howard Avenue in Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX)

Quilting is a big part of American history. Bell Kessler and her sister, Bernadette Graham, are expert quilt makers. The two design and make quilts at their shop, Peace by Piece Quilts, on Howard Avenue in Biloxi.

Each panel in a quilt is part of a larger picture.

"Every quilt tells a story. We have a special The Biloxi Lighthouse quilt that depicts the Coast, our flowers and of course, the lighthouse," said Kessler.

Specialty quilts are very popular, from sports teams to custom quilts made for Cruisin' the Coast.

Then, there's the T-shirt quilts.

"Customers bring in their collection of T-shirts, and we turn them into personalized quilts," Kessler said.

According to Kessler, they invented the memory quilt.

"People bring in items to honor lost loved ones, and we sew the pieces together to make a memory quilt," Kessler explained.

Whether it's a traditional quilt using time tested patterns or a personalized item, Kessler and Graham enjoy every aspect of quilting.

"I love the creativity and the satisfaction of completing a project. My favorite part is when a customer comes in and says, ‘I love it. It's just what I wanted,'" Kessler said.

