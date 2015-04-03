Harbor Green Project springing to life

Trees and plants now grace the new Harbor Green. (Photo source: WLOX)

A large landscaping project next to the Ocean Springs Harbor is springing to life. Trees and plants now grace the new Harbor Green.

The park is named in honor of the late Dr. Thomas McIlwain.

Crews have been working on the site since they broke ground in November. A temporary fence along the road still needs to be installed along with posts to allow pedestrian access. There are also plans in the works for picnic tables and signs.

Ocean Springs, the Department of Marine Resources and Jackson County are all partnered on this project.

