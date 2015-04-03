Pass Christian park getting a makeover

City officials say they have received a $95,000 grant to extend the walking track at War Memorial Park. (Photo source: WLOX)

Improvements are coming to a Pass Christian park. City officials say they have received a $95,000 grant to extend the walking track at War Memorial Park.

The project will more than double the length of the track and create a continuous loop.

Wes Jones, Director of Parks and Beautification, says the walking track is heavily used, especially in the mornings.

Pass Christian is currently taking bids on the track, and officials hope to start construction by May. City officials say they are also looking at other ways of sprucing up the park. The Boy Scouts recently built some trash receptacles.

