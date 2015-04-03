St. Stanislaus tops Poplarville to earn ninth straight win





BASEBALL Pass Christian 8 Bay 7 FINAL Hattiesburg 6 D'Iberville 3 FINAL Pascagoula 7 East Central 8 FINAL George Co. 13 Gautier 2 FINAL Biloxi 13 Hancock 7 FINAL Ocean Springs 5 Harr. Central 6 FINAL Gulfport 1 St. Martin 5 FINAL Picayune 11 Stone 1 FINAL Long Beach 0 W. Harrison 8 FINAL



The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws won their ninth straight game with a 5-2 win over the Poplarville Hornets Thursday afternoon.The two teams met Tuesday night in Poplarville with the Rocks coming out on top 9-2. Two days later, St. Stanislaus (14-2, 6-0) pulled off another win over their region 8-4A rivals.Poplarville (8-6, 3-3) was led offensively by Luke Goodwin, who also started on the mound for the Hornets. He was responsible for knocking in both Poplarville runs, registering an RBI single that dribbled up the third base line in the third inning and also blasting a solo home run to left field in the sixth inning.The Biloxi Indians ended a five-game losing streak with a 13-7 win over the Hancock Hawks. Biloxi (10-6, 3-5) scored the first 10 runs in the game thanks to a five-run third inning.Hancock (11-7, 5-4) trailed 11-2 in the sixth inning when the Hawks also posted a five-run inning. Mason Berkowitz entered the contest with one out in the sixth and kept Hancock off the scoreboard the rest of the way.