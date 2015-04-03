St. Stanislaus tops Poplarville to earn ninth straight win - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

St. Stanislaus tops Poplarville to earn ninth straight win

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws won their ninth straight game with a 5-2 win over the Poplarville Hornets Thursday afternoon.

The two teams met Tuesday night in Poplarville with the Rocks coming out on top 9-2. Two days later, St. Stanislaus (14-2, 6-0) pulled off another win over their region 8-4A rivals.

Poplarville (8-6, 3-3) was led offensively by Luke Goodwin, who also started on the mound for the Hornets. He was responsible for knocking in both Poplarville runs, registering an RBI single that dribbled up the third base line in the third inning and also blasting a solo home run to left field in the sixth inning.

The Biloxi Indians ended a five-game losing streak with a 13-7 win over the Hancock Hawks. Biloxi (10-6, 3-5) scored the first 10 runs in the game thanks to a five-run third inning.

Hancock (11-7, 5-4) trailed 11-2 in the sixth inning when the Hawks also posted a five-run inning. Mason Berkowitz entered the contest with one out in the sixth and kept Hancock off the scoreboard the rest of the way.

BASEBALL
Pass Christian 8
Bay 7 FINAL
Hattiesburg 6
D'Iberville 3 FINAL
Pascagoula 7
East Central 8 FINAL
George Co. 13
Gautier 2 FINAL
Biloxi 13
Hancock 7 FINAL
Ocean Springs 5
Harr. Central 6 FINAL
Gulfport 1
St. Martin 5 FINAL
Picayune 11
Stone 1 FINAL
Long Beach 0
W. Harrison 8 FINAL

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly