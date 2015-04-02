Golfers tee off to prevent breast cancer

Friday afternoon, nearly 90 people teed off for a good cause. It's the annual Pride with a Purpose Golf Tournament. The event, which is held at the Pass Christian Isles Golf Course, will kick off two days of fundraisers for the prevention of breast cancer. There is a Saturday event that will follow the golf tournament.

Organizers say both events are saving lives.

It was a hive of activity at Linda Tucker's Bay St. Louis property Thursday. Party tents were raised and preparations for a large silent auction were made.

It's an all day Saturday event with food, fun and live entertainment. The 14th annual Pride with a Purpose Festival raises money for a cause near and dear to the organizer's heart.

"I had two aunts that passed away with breast cancer, and I doubt seriously if they ever got early detection. Charlene Schneider and I started this together. Charlene and I both agreed that we would set up this foundation to help women who have no insurance and low income to get a free mammogram," explained Tucker.

Since the foundation started, Tucker has provided free mammograms for nearly 1,000 women and has raised more than $200,000 for the cause.

"A lot of people in our county, they put their families first, their children, and they will not help themselves as much. This ensures women with no insurance that they can get a free mammogram," said Tucker.

The money raised is turned over to Hancock Medical Center specifically for that purpose.

"If it wasn't for the foundation and the money that Linda helps to raise, these women would not get mammograms. They would not be here. We would not be finding the breast cancers that we do," explained Shirley Kilpatrick, the lead Mammography Technician at Hancock Medical Center.

She says the foundation has saved a lot of lives over the years. R.J. Pierce was grateful the foundation was there when she had her scare.

"I have insurance now, but then I didn't, and it was a question of I can't afford this and am I going to die because I can't afford this. If it had not been for Linda and her generosity, because she donates so much of her time and effort to raise as much money as she can to help the citizens of Hancock County. She's a wonderful person," said Pierce.

The festival and silent auction kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. on Tucker's property at 2015 Blue Meadow Road on the corner of Oliver Road and Blue Meadow in Bay St. Louis. Admission is $10.

For more information, you can contact Tucker at 228-671-9900, or email her at Ltuckerbsl@aol.com.

