Family members of helicopter crash survivor share their stories

As the lone survivor of Monday's helicopter crash recovers from his injuries, his first words to family members were his concern that he tried, but couldn't save the other two aboard.

Brendan Mullen, of Montana, has just been moved to the University of South Alabama's burn unit after three days in intensive care. Family members have flown in from all across the country to be by his side as he recovers.

Mike Lacy talked with two of the family members and will have their stories tonight on WLOX News and WLOX.com.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.