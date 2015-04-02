Golfers prepare to tee off for a good cause in Pass Christian - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Golfers prepare to tee off for a good cause in Pass Christian

Linda Tucker has put on the fundraiser for the past 14 years. (Photo source: WLOX) Linda Tucker has put on the fundraiser for the past 14 years. (Photo source: WLOX)
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) -

Friday, at 12:30 p.m., nearly 90 people will tee off at the Pass Christian Isles Golf Course for a good cause. It's the annual Golf With A Purpose breast cancer fundraiser.

Linda Tucker has put on the fundraiser for the past 14 years.

Proceeds from the golf tournament and a Saturday festival and silent auction will go to Hancock Medical Center to provide free mammograms for women who have no medical insurance in Hancock County.

The festival and silent auction will be held at Tucker's home at 1205 Blue Meadow Road in Bay St. Louis.

The festival starts at 11 a.m. It will include live entertainment, raffles, games, food and beverages.

Al Showers will have more on the lifesaving event tonight on WLOX News at 10 p.m. and on WLOX.com.

