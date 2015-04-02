Golfers prepare to tee off for a good cause in Pass Christian

Linda Tucker has put on the fundraiser for the past 14 years. (Photo source: WLOX)

Friday, at 12:30 p.m., nearly 90 people will tee off at the Pass Christian Isles Golf Course for a good cause. It's the annual Golf With A Purpose breast cancer fundraiser.

Linda Tucker has put on the fundraiser for the past 14 years.

Proceeds from the golf tournament and a Saturday festival and silent auction will go to Hancock Medical Center to provide free mammograms for women who have no medical insurance in Hancock County.

The festival and silent auction will be held at Tucker's home at 1205 Blue Meadow Road in Bay St. Louis.

The festival starts at 11 a.m. It will include live entertainment, raffles, games, food and beverages.

