Police must prepare for anything when serving a warrant

One man remains in the hospital Thursday after being shot by a Biloxi police officer. According to police, the man became belligerent Wednesday evening when officers tried to arrest him for an outstanding felony warrant.

While it's something officers do every single day, serving a warrant can be dangerous because police never know how a person will react. Last month. U.S. Marshal Josie Wells died while serving a warrant to a murder suspect.

"We have gotten everything happen from people be compliant when we show up to one of our officers a few years back, officer was injured when a booby trap went off and shot him in the leg," Biloxi police Training Officer Carl Short said. "We had another officer just recently attacked by a pit bull."

While Short said these types of reactions are rare, they do happen. That's why he trains officers to be prepared for anything.

"We have a very rigorous training program. How we train officers is we give them a variety of experiences," Short said. "We spend our time talking about how to interact with people, and recognize when people are emotional and the situation may be escalating, and our skills to deescalate the situations, because we actually don't want to use force if we don't have to."

Officers spend time in the classroom, in front of a simulator and then in live action role playing scenarios. While they train shooting often, Short said it's only in extreme situations officers resort to the use of deadly force.

"It's the most extreme of all that we do, and it's the force least used by officers throughout their career," Short said. "The majority of officers go through a whole career without ever having to apply deadly force. Unfortunately, sometimes police have to apply deadly force on the first day of their job. If the suspect presents a threat to life, the officer's life or someone else's life or the possibility they could do grievous bodily harm, permanent personal injuries and such that may warrant an application of deadly force."

When it does happen, Short said officers don't take it lightly.

"Nobody looks forward to that. Nobody wants to be involved in that, though we spend a lot of our time training for those situations, because they are very significant and important events. We don't ever want to make a mistake when it comes to something like that."

