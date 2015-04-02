Scotty Fletcher is named new women's basketball coach at PRCC - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Scotty Fletcher is named new women's basketball coach at PRCC

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
POPLARVILLE, MS (WLOX) - Scotty Fletcher is ready to hit the basketball court running, ready to lead the women's basketball program at Pearl River Community College.

The 31-year-old Fletcher is familiar with PRCC.  He played one season in Poplarville and was a member of the Wildcats 2002-03 state championship men's basketball team under head coach Richard Mathis.  He takes over the coaching reins from Toby Bush.

Fletcher has served as assistant men's basketball coach and head junior varsity men's coach at William Carey University since 2011.

"I am very honored, appreciative and thankful for this wonderful opportunity to come back and rejoin the Wildcat family, "said Fletcher.  "My time at Pearl River had the first major impact on my life after high school."

Fletcher earned his bachelor's degree in Health, Physical Education and Recreation with a minor in England from William Carey University in 2007.  He completed his Master's Degree in Education from WCU in 2009.

After playing one season at PRCC, Fletcher played his sophomore season at Spring Hill College. He played his final two collegiate seasons at William Carey College from 2005-07.  As a senior, Fletcher started all 30 games and netted 9.4 points per game and led the team with 66 3-point baskets.

Fletcher began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Ole Miss in 2007 under Rebels head coach Andy Kennedy.  He went back to WCU the following season and headed to Jacksonville State (Ala.) and served as assistant coach under former Southern Miss head coach James Green from 2009-2011.

"When you look at the guys I have worked for, Andy Kennedy, James Green and Steve Knight, the coaching tree that I have been able to work under has been exemplary.  Working for all of them was very educational for me."

Fletcher knows the best way to build PRCC into a championship contender is to sign the best players available.

"First and foremost, we have got to recruit, try to get as many local kids as we can, as well as some of the top players in the state, "he said.  "I want to meet with current players next week.  We want all our women to be true ambassadors for the college and the community."

PRCC President William Lewis said, "Pearl River Community College is fortunate to have Scotty Fletcher coming on board as our new head women's basketball coach.  Coach Fletcher is an experienced coach with a passion and enthusiasm for developing student athletes.  He brings a new level of enthusiasm and excitement to our program."

Final approval for Fletcher's hire will come April 14 at the monthly meeting of the PRCC Board of Trustees.

