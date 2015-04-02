MDOT updates road projects across South Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation's Southern Transportation Commissioner Tom King gave updates on a number of projects currently underway in South Mississippi's fourteen counties located in MDOT's District Six.

1-U.S. Highway 49 Reconstruction Project at Camp Shelby, Forrest County

Work began in March on a roadway enhancement project involving 3.4 miles of U.S. Highway 49 from U.S. Highway 98 to Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg. T.L. Wallace of Columbia, MS. was awarded the $11.5 million project. The project will involve increasing shoulder widths in the median and along the outside of the roadway and redesigning the median crossovers to improve sight distance and drainage. The project includes ITS improvements which will allow for traffic monitoring and collection of real time data. Final work on the project is scheduled for completion in summer of 2016.

2-Interstate 10 Reconstruction Projects, Hancock County

Work has begun on the first of two projects along Interstate 10 in Hancock County. Both projects were awarded to Warren Paving, Inc. of Hattiesburg and will involve placing an open-graded friction course of asphalt to improve the visibility and drainage during rain. The first project begins at the Louisiana state line and extends 14 miles to Highway 43 and Highway 603. The total cost for this project is $11.5 million. The second project begins at Highway 43 and Highway 603 and extends three miles to Diamondhead. The total cost for this project is $3.8 million. The projects are scheduled to be completed by fall of 2015.

3-Interstate 59 Bridge Widening Project, Pearl River, Forrest, & Lamar Counties:

Work began in 2014 on a project to widen five bridges along Interstate 59 in Pearl River, Forrest, and Lamar Counties. Three others will have rails repaired. Key, LLC was awarded the $8.9 million design-build project. Along with improving the day to day travel for motorists using these eight bridges, in the event of hurricane contraflow, the bridges will now allow assess for critical emergency services. Final completion is scheduled for by July 2015.

4-U.S. Highway 98 Resurfacing Project, Greene County:

Work began in January to resurface nine miles of U.S. Highway 98 in Greene County, from Highway 57 to the George County Line. The $4 million project was awarded to Warren Paving, Inc. Work on the project is scheduled for completion by May 2015.

5-Interstate 59 Resurfacing Project, Jasper County:

Work began in 2014 to resurface 13 miles of Interstate 59 from the Jones/Jasper County line to Vossburg. The $16.6 million project was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC. The project includes resurfacing I-59 with a treated surface to improve driver visibility and traction during wet conditions. Work will include repairing some drainage structures throughout the project. Work is scheduled to be completed by June 2015.

6-Interstate 10 /110 Interchange Improvements, Harrison County (Phase 1):

Work began in July 2013 on the I-10 and I-110 interchange improvement project in Harrison County. The project includes the construction of new interchanges at D'Iberville Boulevard and Lamey Bridge Road, the realignment of the I-110/I-10 loops, and the installation of auxiliary traffic lanes to reduce traffic congestion and increase safety for motorists entering and exiting the interstate. Phase I of the project was awarded to Gulf Equipment Corporation of Theodore, Alabama for $29.7 million.

Construction of the D'Iberville Blvd. Bridge is nearing completion and the interchange is scheduled to open within three months. Work will begin soon on the loop connecting I-10 East to Highway 15/67 North, which will require closing Exit 46 B. Work is nearing completion on the new Lamey Bridge I-10 off-ramp. Work is scheduled for completion by August 2015.

7-Interstate 10 / 110 Interchange Improvements, Harrison County (Phase II):

Work continues on a second major highway improvement project in the I-10/I-110 area of D'Iberville which will provide access to Big Ridge Road and I-110. This second phase of improvements will be conducted concurrently with Phase I (listed directly above). Both projects will ultimately provide more options to navigate through and around D'Iberville. The new Big Bridge Road Bridge has been completed and roadway work is underway to construct bridge approaches. Phase II of the project was awarded to Mallette Brothers Construction of Gautier, MS for $11.4 million. The project is scheduled for completion by August 2015.

8-Highway 607 Reconstruction and Expansion Project, Hancock County:

Work has begun on the second phase of a project that began in 2013 to four-lane Highway 607 from Texas Flat Road to Interstate 59. The project was awarded to TCB Construction Company of Poplarville for $15.2 million. The current phase of work involves converting the current roadway into two northbound lanes; the southbound lanes have been completed and open to traffic. The project will provide a four-lane north to south corridor in Hancock County, allowing hurricane evacuation to Interstate 59. Work is scheduled for completion by October 2015.

9-U.S. Highway 90 / Highway 611 / Highway 63 Interchange Project (Phase Two), Jackson County:

Work continues on the second and final phase of a comprehensive highway reconstruction project along Highway 611 in Jackson County. Mallette Brothers Construction of Gautier was awarded the $13.6 million project. The project involves widening Highway 611 to five lanes from Old Mobile Highway to the end of the route near the Chevron Refinery, railroad crossing replacements, as well as relocation and reconstruction of several intersections. The highway is being widened on each side in phases, and motorists can expect intermittent one-lane traffic during construction. The Mississippi Development Authority awarded Jackson County with the $35 million two phase project. Construction is scheduled for completion by October 2015.

10-U.S. Highway 49 Bridge Replacement Project, Harrison County:

Work is nearing completion on a bridge replacement project that began in 2012 along U.S. Highway 49 over Little Biloxi River in Harrison County. Tanner Construction Company, Inc. of Ellisville, MS was awarded the $6.8 million project. Final work on the project is set for completion by May 2015.

The following grants (representing 80% of the total project cost) have been awarded to Local Public Agencies (LPAs) in District Six by MDOT. Once awarded, the projects are managed by the LPAs (cities, counties, schools, etc.) Those agencies can provide progress updates during the course of construction.

Hattiesburg Transportation Alternatives Project:

MDOT has awarded Hattiesburg with $305,000 in Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) funding for pedestrian and bicycle improvements along Tuscan Avenue near William Carey University. The project will provide a safe and more attractive way for pedestrians and bicyclist to travel along Tuscan Avenue.

Picayune Transportation Alternatives Project:

MDOT has awarded Picayune with $400,000 in Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) funding for enhancement of the existing hospital site on Goodyear Boulevard. The project will provide sidewalks, benches, lighting and other items to the site in Picayune's historic district.

Hattiesburg Safe Routes to School Project:

MDOT has awarded Hattiesburg with $199,000 in Safe Routes to School Program (SRSP) funding for improvements leading to Hawkins Elementary School. The funding will provide pedestrian improvements such as a multi-use pathway, crosswalks, and signage.

Wiggins Transportation Alternatives Project:

MDOT has awarded Wiggins with $240,000 in Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) funding for extension of the pathway from Blaylock Park to Stone County Middle School, connecting buildings like the Stone County Courthouse, the Stone County Library, and other historical points of interest. This project will help Wiggins accomplish the 2006 Pedestrian Sidewalk/Bikeway Plan.

Jones County Transportation Alternatives Project:

MDOT has awarded Jones County with $322,300 in Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) funding for drainage and landscape improvements along I-59 near the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. The project will provide drainage, a decorative fence, and other items to the area once occupied by the interstate.

Pascagoula Safe Routes to School Project:

MDOT has awarded Pascagoula with $300,000 for a Safe Routes to School (SRTS) project near Beach Elementary School. The project will include pedestrian and bike improvements such as school zone flashers, signs, and roadway striping to designate bike lanes and crosswalks.

University of Southern Mississippi Transportation Alternatives Project:

MDOT has awarded University of Southern Mississippi with $684,000 in Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) funding for pedestrian and bicycle improvements to the Hattiesburg Campus. The project will provide a multi-use pathway that will connect Scianna Hall, Spirit Park, Thad Cochran Center, Century Park South Residence Halls, Student Health Center, and Pride Field.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Transportation Alternatives Project:

MDOT has awarded Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College with $348,000 in Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) funding for pedestrian improvements to the Perkinston Campus. The project will provide a pathway, pedestrian bridges, benches, lighting, and other enhancements that will connect the college's Art Center with Perkinston Elementary School. The project will provide safe access for elementary school children to the Art Center and safe fitness alternatives on the Perkinston campus.

Bay St. Louis Safe Routes to School Project:

MDOT has awarded Bay St Louis with $100,000 for a Safe Routes to School (SRTS) project to provide pedestrian safety improvements leading to Bay High, North Bay Elementary, and the Bay Waveland Middle School Complex.

Pascagoula Safe Routes to School Project:

MDOT has awarded Pascagoula with $120,000 for a Safe Routes to School (SRTS) project near Jackson Elementary School. The project will add signs at the entrance to the school, along with roadway striping to designate crosswalks in the school zone.

Gautier Safe Routes to School Project:

MDOT has awarded Gautier with $100,000 in Safe Routes to School (SRTS) funding to construct ADA-accessible sidewalks leading to College Park Elementary School at Camino Grande and Woodlane Drive. The project also involves the striping of a crosswalk in the front of the school across Ladnier Road.

Picayune Safe Routes to School Project:

MDOT has awarded Picayune with $100,000 in Safe Routes to School (SRTS) funding to build sidewalks along Sixth Avenue and stripe crosswalks in the school zone leading to Picayune's Westside Elementary School.

Lamar County Park Enhancement Project:

MDOT has awarded Lamar County with $300,000 in funding to assist with improvements to the county's Optimist Park facility. Along with constructing a pedestrian pathway, the project will include a pavilion and picnic area which will adjoin existing sports facilities and ball fields.

Forrest County Park Enhancement Project:

MDOT has awarded Forrest County with $300,000 in funding to assist with improvements to the county's Rawls Springs Recreation Center. Along with expanding an existing pedestrian pathway, the project will include improvements to pavilions and parking areas at the center.

Pearl River Community College Pedestrian Enhancement Project:

MDOT has awarded PRCC with $450,000 in funding to assist with improvements to the campus. Work will include expansion of the pedestrian commons area, and work to connect campus parking areas with pedestrian pathways.

Biloxi Streetscape Project:

MDOT has awarded funding to the City of Biloxi, totaling up to $450,000 to construct sidewalks and install lighting and drainage, along with landscape improvements on C.T. Switzer Drive. The project includes pedestrian improvements in coordination with new Coast Transit Authority shelters and bus turnouts.

Harrison County Landscaping Project:

MDOT has awarded funding to Harrison County, totaling up to $500,000, for a project involving landscaping and beautification at the Interstate 110 loops, ramps, and abutment as a gateway project. The project also includes landscaping, lighting, rain garden, and recoating the underside of I-110 bridges.

Laurel Beautification Project:

MDOT has awarded funding to the City of Laurel, totaling up to $300,000.00, for a project involving the removal of condemned bridges on 8th Street in Gardiner Park and 20th Street in Mason Park, along with the construction of new pedestrian/bike bridges, parking, landscaping, and other beautification elements.

Pearl and Leaf Rivers Rails to Trails Gateway Station Project:

MDOT has awarded funding to the Pearl and Leaf River Rails to Trails, totaling up to $380,000, for a project involving the construction of parking and pedestrian facilities at the Hattiesburg Gateway Station as part of the original Master Plan.

Petal Intersection Improvement Project:

MDOT has awarded funding to the City of Petal, totaling up to $624,000. The funding will be used to provide beautification/landscaping and roadway intersection lighting along Evelyn Gandy Parkway from Highway 11 to Springfield Road.

Richton Multi-Use Recreational Trail Project:

MDOT has awarded funding to the City of Richton, totaling up to $480,000. The funding will be used to construct a multi-use trail from the city recreational facility north along Hwy 15 and west towards the hospital.

Hancock County and Bay St. Louis Sand Beach Pathway Project:

MDOT has awarded funding to Hancock County, in partnership with the City of Bay St. Louis, totaling up to $800,000. The funding will be used to extend the Sand Beach Pathway to Buccaneer State Park, expand the multi-use pedestrian and bicycle pathway segments on Old Spanish Trail and Dunbar Avenue, develop rest and interpretive plazas along Beach Boulevard and establish a visitor's center for Beach Boulevard Scenic Byway.

Gautier Streetscape Town Center Development Project:

MDOT has awarded Gautier with $420,000 in funding to create a streetscape town center development project. The planned improvements will include landscaping along Highway 90 on the north and south side of the roadway. The roadside improvements will extend to city right of way and Dolphin Drive and will include installation of decorative directional signs.

Hattiesburg Roadway Enhancement Project:

MDOT has awarded Hattiesburg with $780,000 in funding to improve the aesthetics of roadway along Broadway Drive, Pine Street, Mobile Street and Bouie Street and Smokestack Park throughout the city. The planned improvements will include the construction of sidewalks and landscaping. The project will feature a pedestrian connection along 34th Avenue from Hardy Street to Beverly Lane.

