Drivers to see detour as MDOT reaches milestone on I-10/I-110 project

MDOT officials said crews are on track to wrap up work near I-10 and I-110 by the fall. (Photo source: WLOX)

Drivers will be temporarily taking a slightly different route as the Mississippi Department of Transportation reaches another major milestone in a roadwork project surrounding Interstate 10 and Interstate 110.

Starting Monday, April 13, drivers headed eastbound on I-10 who want to go north on I-110 will have to exit south to Rodriguez Street. Then, from Rodriguez Street, motorists will be allowed to go north on I-110.

MDOT officials said crews are on track to wrap up work near I-10 and I-110 by the fall. Right now, much of the work is focused around two loops on the south side of I-10.

"The south to east loop we've been working on for the last couple of weeks, we expect that to be open to traffic, hopefully by Monday the 13th is what we're shooting for. We'll have traffic on the brand new loop," said MDOT Project Engineer Mike Harter.

The same day the south to east loop opens, another loop that takes I-10 eastbound drivers north on I-110 will close temporarily. MDOT officials said during those seven to 10 days that crews are working to complete construction on the loop, there will be a detour in place.

"As always, we get the word out through the media, through press releases. We have static signs, traffic control signs, detour signs, changeable message boards. We try to make the detours and the work zones as obvious as humanly possible for the drivers," said Harter.

MDOT officials said the many parts of this very complex project are starting to come together. The bridge and diverging diamond on D'Iberville Boulevard and the Big Ridge Road Bridge should be open this summer.

"The finished product is going to be really, really good for everybody. I think the public has already recognized how great this is going to be when it's all said and done," said Harter. "We've been opening up ramps and access points piece by piece, and I think the public is really, really pleased with it."

MDOT officials said they will be activating a traffic light on Lamey Bridge Road in the next week or two. They say when that happens, the Lamey Bridge part of the project will be pretty much complete.

