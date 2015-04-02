Steps Coalition set to remember 5th anniversary of BP oil spill

April 20 marks the fifth anniversary of the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. In the years since that disaster, the Steps Coalition has been busy advocating for victims of the spill and raising public awareness about its long term impact.

This afternoon, members of the coalition met to plan some upcoming events to coincide with that five year anniversary.

On Monday, April 20, the group will hold a memorial service and ceremony to call attention to the lives lost in the explosion and the lives of fishermen who are still dealing with the negative effects of the 2010 spill.

Steve Phillips was there for the meeting. He will have more information about the upcoming events tonight on WLOX News and WLOX.com.

