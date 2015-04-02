Police: Wig clad man stole phones from stores in Gulfport, D'Iberville

Police in Gulfport and D'Iberville are on the lookout after officials say a man stole cell phones from two stores just minutes apart on Tuesday.

Sgt. Damon McDaniel, with the Gulfport Police Department, said the first heist happened around 7:30 p.m. when a black male walked into the T-Mobile store on Highway 49 wearing a wig and fake beard.

McDaniel said the man did not threaten any employees or display a weapon, but he did cut the security cables on several display phones before making off with the merchandise.

Capt. Terry Hines, with the D'Iberville Police Department, said a similar incident happened at the Verizon store in the Promenade just 23 minutes later.

Hines said a black man wearing a wig and fake beard cut security cables and stole several display phones and I-Pads. No employees were threatened during the theft.

Hines said after leaving the store, the suspect walked to a vehicle parked near Target where he met an accomplice. That's when the pair made their getaway.

If you have any information about these crimes, please contact Gulfport police at 228-868-5900 or call D'Iberville police at 228-396-4252.

