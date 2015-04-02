Police: Wig clad man stole phones from stores in Gulfport, D'Ibe - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police: Wig clad man stole phones from stores in Gulfport, D'Iberville

(Photo source: D'Iberville Police Department) (Photo source: D'Iberville Police Department)
(Photo source: D'Iberville Police Department) (Photo source: D'Iberville Police Department)
(Photo source: D'Iberville Police Department) (Photo source: D'Iberville Police Department)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Police in Gulfport and D'Iberville are on the lookout after officials say a man stole cell phones from two stores just minutes apart on Tuesday.

Sgt. Damon McDaniel, with the Gulfport Police Department, said the first heist happened around 7:30 p.m. when a black male walked into the T-Mobile store on Highway 49 wearing a wig and fake beard.

McDaniel said the man did not threaten any employees or display a weapon, but he did cut the security cables on several display phones before making off with the merchandise.

Capt. Terry Hines, with the D'Iberville Police Department, said a similar incident happened at the Verizon store in the Promenade just 23 minutes later.

Hines said a black man wearing a wig and fake beard cut security cables and stole several display phones and I-Pads. No employees were threatened during the theft.

Hines said after leaving the store, the suspect walked to a vehicle parked near Target where he met an accomplice. That's when the pair made their getaway. 

If you have any information about these crimes, please contact Gulfport police at 228-868-5900 or call D'Iberville police at 228-396-4252.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:22:19 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly